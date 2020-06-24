Orgs demand retaining bridge’s original name

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Jun 23: The All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU) and the All Tagin Youth Organization (ATYO) have vehemently condemned “the irresponsible attitude of 23 BRTF, 99 APO” in Upper Subansiri district for failing to respond to their request to retain the original name of the renovated Bailey bridge over the Subansiri river.

The bridge is locally known as Pul Dvlo. The ATSU and the ATYO had written to the BRTF commander in this regard on 22 April, they said in a release. The bridge, however, has been renamed as Hangpan Dada Bridge after its renovation.

This has hurt the sentiment of the indigenous people of the district, the organizations said, adding that it has been two months since they had written to the authority concerned but there has been no response.

The ATSU and the ATYO said the situation has left them with “no other means except launching of democratic movement” to register their protest if their demand is not met.

The organizations have served a 15-day ultimatum for changing the name of the bridge back to Pul Dvlo.