Seven more NDRF personnel test positive

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 23: Seven more NDRF personnel reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 in the capital region on Tuesday.

The personnel are returnees from Nagaland, Maharashtra, Bihar, Manipur and West Bengal.

It is alleged that the NDRF kept their travel history hidden.

With the seven fresh cases, the total number of positive cases among the NDRF personnel has reached 22.

Three personnel whose swab sample tests earlier returned inconclusive results have been confirmed as being Covid-19 positive after the fifth day repeat test.

The first positive case was detected on 16 June. He was suffering from mild symptoms when his swab sample was collected on 15 June. He was among six personnel who had returned from West Bengal after concluding duties related to cyclone Amphan.

Altogether 10 persons, including the seven NDRF personnel, tested positive for the virus in the state on Tuesday. The three others are civilians: two from the capital, and one from Tawang (who returned from Delhi).

All have been shifted to the Covid care centre.

Meanwhile, all the nine cases from the capital complex are asymptomatic, while the case from Tawang, a resident of West Kameng, is being shifted to the TRIHMS for kidney ailment, a health department bulletin said.

Sixteen people have recovered from the virus, including 14 in Changlang and one each in West Siang and Lower Dibang Valley. They have been released as their sample tests returned negative results twice in a row. They have been advised strict 14-day home quarantine.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus stands at 38, while 120 remain positive. So far 20,398 samples have been collected in the state.