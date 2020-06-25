Chakma rehabilitation and re-settlement project in violation of CPWD norm: Union

ITANAGAR, Jun 24: The All Papum Poma Students Union (APPSU) has claimed that construction of multi crore project for ‘rehabilitation and re-settlement’ of 156 Chakma refugee families displaced by the construction of the green field airport, Hollongi Project is going on at Kokila under Papum Pare district without following the laid down norms of standard operating procedure (SOP) of the central public works department (CPWD).

In a release, the union also claimed that the construction/contract work of the multi-crore project have been awarded to the Chakma refugees through direct benefit transfer payment mode in account of the Chakma Rehabilitation & Resettlement Committee (CR&RC) instead of the local contractors.

They have written to the chief secretary and deputy commissioner of Papum Pare expressing concern over such a move.