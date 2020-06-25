Covid-19 claims one in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Jun 24: A 43-year-old woman, who tested positive for Covid-19, has died on Wednesday while being transferred to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun.

She was referred to the TRIHMS for further management as her condition deteriorated, but died near Shergaon during transfer by ambulance at around 4 AM on Wednesday.

Her last rites were done at Dirang by the Dirang administration and police.

According to the health department, the woman was suffering from chronic kidney disease and was undergoing hemo-dialysis and planning for kidney transplant surgery at Delhi. She returned from Delhi on 11 June and was kept in facility quarantine at Dirang, West Kameng.

Her first sample came inconclusive on 15 June and she was referred to the district hospital in Tawang for dialysis.

Her repeat sample taken on 20 June came positive three days later.

Meanwhile, two Covid-19 positives have been reported in the state on Wednesday taking the total of active cases to 121.

The fresh cases are from quarantine centres from Itanagar-Capital Complex (ICC) and Longding district.

The ICC positive case is a returnee from Manipur, while the case from Longding is a returnee from Haryana.

Both, asymptomatic, have been shifted to Covid care centres.