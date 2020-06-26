12 test positive for Covid-19

ITANAGAR, Jun 25: Twelve new cases of Covid-19 were reported from the capital complex and Namsai, Changlang and East Siang districts on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 129.

Namsai recorded the highest with six positive cases, the capital complex recorded four, while Changlang and East Siang recorded one case each.

The positive cases in Namsai have returned from Tamil Nadu, while those in the capital complex have returned from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

The person in Changlang is a returnee from Uttar Pradesh, and the one in East Siang is a returnee from Assam.

They have all been shifted to Covid care centres.

All the cases were detected in facility quarantine and all are asymptomatic, as per the health department.

Additionally, two people in Changlang and one each in East Siang and Lower Dibang Valley have been released after testing negative twice consecutively, as per the standard operating procedure.

They have been advised strict 14-day home quarantine.

With 129 active cases, 42 discharges and one death, the total reported cases in the state stands at 172.