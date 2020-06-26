Gao allocates Rs 12 lakhs to fight Covid-19

ITANAGAR, Jun 25: Arunachal East Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao has allocated Rs 12 lakhs from his MPLAD fund to fight Covid-19 in 11 districts under his constituency.

Gao said he has allocated Rs 1 lakh each for Upper Siang, Siang, East Siang, West Siang, Anjaw, Lohit, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Tirap and Longding districts, and Rs 2 lakhs for Changlang, which is the worst-hit district in the state.

The lawmaker is part of a high-level team that is touring eastern Arunachal since 23 June to take stock of the Covid-19 situation.

The team also includes Health Minister Alo Libang, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Health Secretary P Parthiban, besides respective local MLAs and deputy commissioners. (PTI)