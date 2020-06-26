Namsai DA receives award for Hamara Vidyalaya prog

NAMSAI, Jun 25: The Namsai district administration (DA) has received the SKOCH Group’s gold award in the ‘aspirational district’ category for its ‘Hamara Vidyalaya’ programme.

The award was digitally received by the deputy commissioner here on Thursday.

Under the programme, each school is placed under one ‘school prabhari’, who periodically monitors and assesses the school’s performance.

All government officers of the district are engaged in the programme, which has not only generated a feeling of belongingness but also helps in filling the gaps that emerge from time to time.

As a result, the district ranked first in the NITI Aayog’s Delta ranking in January this year for the second time. (DIPRO)