7 recover from Covid-19 , FIR against returnee in East Siang

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 26: Seven people – three each in Changlang and West Kameng, and one in Lohit – recovered from Covid-19 and were released on Friday.

They were released after testing negative twice consecutively, and have been advised strict 14-day home quarantine.

All the cases were detected in facility quarantine and all are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, two Covid-19 positives have been reported in the state – one each in the capital complex and West Siang district – taking the total active cases to 124.

The positive case in the capital complex is a returnee from Manipur, while the one in West Siang is a returnee from West Bengal.

They have been shifted to Covid care centres.

Meanwhile, a person who was housed in a quarantine facility (QF) in East Siang HQ Pasighat slipped out from the facility. He tested positive for Covid-19.

The incident took place on 19 June, when the person sneaked out of the Pane Hotel in Pasighat. However, police personnel tracked the person down and brought him back to the quarantine facility.

“Now he is found to be Covid-19 positive and has been shifted to the dedicated Covid hospital. Contact tracing in regards to the inmate is going on,” District Surveillance Officer, Dr T Talom informed on Friday.

When contacted, DC Kinny Singh said that an FIR has been registered against the person for breaching the SOP. She, however, informed that the repeat test of the person’s sample returned a negative result.

It is reported that the samples collected from the five police personnel who came in close contact with the inmate also tested negative.

DIPRO adds: Reacting to the leaking of the official report regarding the inmate “by unknown sources,” the district medical officer said the incident was reported by the contact tracing team immediately and “the said inmate was immediately put back by the contact tracing team and samples of all primary contacts, who were also put in separate QF were collected and run through TrueNat machine, which were found negative.”

Confirming that the person, a Guwahati returnee, has been shifted to the Covid hospital, the DMO appealed to the public not to panic, saying that the situation is under control and there is no need to be alarmed.