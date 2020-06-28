CHF conducts online marketing trg

PASIGHAT, Jun 27: A three-day online training programme on ‘Marketing and value creation during the pandemic’, organized by the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district, concluded on Saturday.

During the programme, Imphal (Manipur)-based CAU’s Director (Instruction), Dr S Basanta Singh spoke on how to market products during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also spoke on the importance of online lectures and seminars in motivating the students to opt for agriculture and agriculture-related startups.

CHF Dean, Dr BN Hazarika informed that 11 students have been selected for “foreign training,” and organizing secretary Dr P Raja said such training programmes would improve the students’ marketing skills during the pandemic and boost the nation’s economy.

IIM-Shillong Assistant Professor, Dr Pratap Chandra Mandal also spoke.

Altogether 795 students from all over the country registered for the programme.