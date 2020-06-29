Manpower shortage in health sector: Libang

ITANAGAR, Jun 28: Health Minister Alo Libang has said that the state’s health sector is still facing shortage of human resource.

Speaking to the media here after returning from a whirlwind tour of eastern Arunachal, Libang said that the issue of manpower shortage came to the fore again during his visit.

“In all the districts, the issue of lack of manpower was raised. Also, only staffers below the age of 50 are being engaged in Covid-19 duties. This has further reduced the strength of the department,” he said.

Accompanied by a team of officers, Libang visited Tirap, Changlang, Longding, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, Siang and Upper Siang districts. He expressed satisfaction over the preparedness in those districts to tackle Covid-19.

“All the districts have done commendable jobs. Even in Changlang, from where the maximum number of cases has been reported, the authorities are prepared and are doing a good job. There is nothing to panic (over),” he said.

The minister informed that he will visit various districts of western Arunachal after a few days.

Claiming that there are enough stocks of medicines in the state, Libang commended the cooperation extended by the people of the state in the battle against Covid-19.

“Everyone is cooperating with the government in the fight against Covid-19. NGOs, villagers and students are voluntarily helping the district administrations in various parts of the state. Their role in stopping community transmission of the coronavirus is appreciated,” he added.