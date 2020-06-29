MLA assures to improve schools

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Jun 28: MLA Taniya Soki on Sunday inspected several schools here in Upper Subansiri district.

After assessing the infrastructures that require to be renovated, the MLA assured the schools’ authorities that renovation would be carried out “as per necessity.”

Soki urged the schools’ authorities to ensure proper upkeep of the infrastructures, particularly the school buildings. He also asked contractors engaged in construction of schools to not compromise with the quality of work.