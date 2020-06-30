2nd joint consultative meet on offspring issue held

ITANAGAR, Jun 29: The second joint consultative committee meeting to discuss the issues related to issuing of APST certificates and extending of other benefits to children of non-APST fathers and APST mothers was held under the chairmanship Health Minister Alo Libang here on Monday.

The matter of preparing a policy framework in this regard for consideration by the government was also discussed during the meeting.

The AAPSU was represented by its president and its general secretary.

According to an AAPSU release, the participants at the meeting unanimously acknowledged “the problems posed due to misuse of APST certificates by numerous individuals who acquire such certificates fraudulently.”

The union said it is of the strong opinion that legal luminaries of the state, including the state’s advocate general, should offer their opinions, “so that any legislation framed by the state government in this regard stands the scrutiny of the courts.”

Later in the day, a team of the union, led by its vice president (admin) Meje Taku visited the office of the higher & technical education (HTE) directorate and enquired about the release of the pending scholarship of 18,081 students.

The union said it was informed by the officials of the directorate that the HTE director is out of station on some engagement, due to which the scholarship could not be released.

The union said it was given assurance that the scholarship would be processed as soon as the director returns.

The union strongly urged the HTE director and the HTE FAO to do the needful to release the scholarships within two days.