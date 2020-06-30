Union reiterates demand

ITANAGAR, Jun 29: The All Kamle District Students’ Union has written to the rural development minister to halt the notice inviting tender (NIT) for the MGNREGA works in Raga (Package-VII), and to transfer or delegate the charge from the Lower Subansiri and the Upper Subansiri DRDA project directors (PD) to the Kamle DRDA PD.

It also claimed that the NIT (BIDS No DRDA/MGNREGA/NIT/2020-21, dated Ziro, 18-06-2020, Raga Package-VII) was not in accordance with the 2014 CPWD works manual.

The union requested the minister to halt or cancel the process “and conduct the tender process for Kamle district in its own DRDA office for the convenience and greater interest of the people of the district.”

It said the DC and the DRDA PD of Kamle district are “ready to take up or manage the process in the district of Kamle in time-bound manner.”