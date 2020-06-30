Sikam Sibu bridge reopened to traffic

ITANAGAR, Jun 29: The Border Roads Organization (BRO) on Monday reopened the main bridge over the Sikam Sibu stream on the Aalo-Mechuka road in Shi-Yomi district.

The vital bridge had been washed away on 2 June by heavy landslides, snapping surface communication to the district from the rest of the state. However, connectivity was restored within a few days by laying a temporary bridge over the stream.

The reopening of the main bridge is of utmost importance

to facilitate easy movement of men and materials, and to tackle emergency medical situations, including Covid-19.

When contacted, a BRO official informed that the reconstruction work was taken up on priority “since it is a vital one for connectivity.

“We brought in materials from different places and completed the bridge in a record time,” he added.

Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona lauded the BRO for constructing the main bridge in such a short time.

“I appreciate BRO team for constructing the vital bridge in a time-bound manner,” Sona tweeted.