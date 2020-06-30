Two suicides reported on same day

ITANAGAR, Jun 29: Two cases of death by suicide were reported in the capital region on 27 June.

On Saturday, the police here received information at around 3:45 pm that a 22-year-old woman had died by suicide in a rented apartment in Dath village near here, in Jollang.

Itanagar police station officer-in-charge, Inspector S Phassang along with SIs SK Singh and AK Singh and other police personnel visited the place of occurrence.

The 22-year-old was a married woman, and originally a resident of Upper Subansiri district, the police informed.

On receiving an FIR from her husband, a case of unnatural death (u/s 174 CrPC) was registered at the Itanagar police station and endorsed to SI SK Singh for investigation.

After postmortem examination at the TRIHMS on 28 June, the body was handed over to relatives of the deceased for the last rites.

“The matter is under investigation as to reasons of suicide, etc,” Capital SP Tumme Amo said.

In another case, a 16-year-old girl died by suicide on the same day in a city hotel in Naharlagun.

The police received an FIR from her brother at around 9 pm regarding the suicide.

As per information provided to the police, it was reported that “the deceased was in a relationship with a boy who had allegedly assaulted her physically, which caused her to be frustrated and depressed.”

A case (u/s 174 CrPC) has been registered at the Naharlagun police station. The postmortem examination was conducted on 28 June at the TRIMHS, and the body was handed over to family members.

“Further investigation is underway on the nature of the relationship between the deceased and her alleged boyfriend. Necessary action will be taken as per the postmortem examination report and other pieces of evidence,” the SP added.