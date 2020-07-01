BTSM stages anti-China protest rally

BOMDILA, Jun 30: The Bomdila unit of the Bharat Tibet Sahyog Manch (BTSM) on Tuesday staged a protest rally here in West Kameng district against China and raised slogans against the Chinese Army for its recent action in Galwan Valley in Ladakh which led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

Speaking on the occasion, state BTSM joint secretary Lobsang Genchen said, “Arunachalees are highly patriotic and will always stand behind the Indian Army.”

The executive members of the Bomdila unit appealed to all sections of the society to boycott Chinese products, and urged everyone to use Indian and locally-made items.

The protestors also burned an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The rally was carried out in collaboration with the Pedung Youth Association, and the Taxi Union, Bomdila.