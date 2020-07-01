Bamboo sector to propel ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign in NE: Singh

NEW DELHI, Jun 30: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the bamboo sector would propel the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign in the northeastern region and would be an important vehicle of trade for India as well as the entire subcontinent.

Singh, the union minister for the ministry of development of northeastern region (DoNER), also said that the ministry is probably the first central government organization to implement 100 percent e-office functioning, much before the coronavirus pandemic hit India.

“Bamboo sector will propel the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-reliant India Campaign) in the northeastern region and is going to be an important vehicle of trade not only for India but also for the entire subcontinent,” he said at a review meeting here.

The minister said bamboo is not only vital to India’s post-Covid economy but it would also give momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call of ‘Vocal for local’, an official statement said. (PTI)