Covid-19 : Lekhi frontline workers test negative, 4 more military personnel test positive

ITANAGAR, Jun 30: After two health workers – a health attendant and a storekeeper – of the state quarantine facility (SQF) in Lekhi, in the capital region, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, the other frontline workers at the same facility reportedly tested negative.

“Samples collected from 24 frontline workers at Lekhi SQF have tested negative for Covid-19 by RT-PCR,” a health department statement said.

The positive status of the health workers, including the one who reportedly did not come in contact with frontline workers or returnees, had alarmed the health department, insiders say.

Meanwhile, four military personnel have tested Covid-19 positive in West Kameng. The health officials did not give details but reported that the four have returned from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra.

All four cases were detected in facility quarantine, all are asymptomatic, and all have been shifted to the Covid care centre.

One person recovered from the virus in West Kameng. The district has 15 active cases as of now. Of the total 128 active cases, Changlang has the highest with 54, followed by 40 in the capital region.