Jongkey appeals after forced retirement, AG recommends fresh inquiry

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 30: The advocate general (AG) of Arunachal has opined that the Tani Jongkey case be inquired into afresh.

Former tax & excise joint commissioner Tani Jongkey, who was sent on compulsory retirement by the state government for sexually assaulting a minor, has reportedly appealed for reconsideration of the forced retirement.

AG Nilay Dutta stated that a fresh inquiry under Rule 14 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, be conducted.

The AG’s recommendation came after Jongkey’s appeal was referred to him by the tax & excise department on the advice of the law department.

The state government had sent Jongkey on ‘compulsory retirement’ as punishment for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

In an order issued by the chief secretary on 12 August, 2019, Jongkey was given the penalty of ‘compulsory retirement… with immediate effect’ under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

The state government noted that Jongkey did not present “any new and convincing evidence in his defence for consideration and as such, the charges against the erring officer were found to be proved beyond reasonable doubt.”

On 2 June, 2017, Jongkey was accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl and was booked by the police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.