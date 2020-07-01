Webinar on Covid-19 & economy held

TEZU, Jun 30: Over 200 participants attended a webinar on ‘Covid-19 and Indian economy’, organized by the commerce and economics departments of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here in Lohit district on Tuesday.

Dibrugarh University’s economics professor Deb Kumar Chakraborty, IIT-Kharagpur’s humanities & social science professor Kishor Goswami, professor Manish Sharma from the Bhopal-based Excellence in Higher Education, and RGU Assistant Economics Professor, Dr Maila Lama were the resource persons, who delivered speeches on different topics, exploring the areas of tourism, small businesses, migrant workers and other aspects throughout the country and the Northeast in particular.

IGGC Associate Commerce Professor, Dr MK Jana, RGU Pro-VC, Prof Amitava Mitra, and IGGC Principal, Dr K Megu also spoke.