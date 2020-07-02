RGU launches e-newsletter

RONO HILLS, Jul 1: In keeping with the current scheme of things in the pandemic, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra and Registrar Prof Tomo Riba, officially launched the monthly, e-newsletter of the RGU, ‘The Rono Post: News, Ideas, Knowledge’, on Wednesday.

The page has gone live on the official website of the university.

The VC expressed his happiness on the efforts of the team and stressed the importance of this initiative as the PR team is the “Image maker of the university”.

The VC, Pro-VC and the registrar of the university thanked all members of the PR team, headed by PRO and IDE Assistant Professor Moyir Riba, for its effort to make this project a reality.

While the RGU authorities were pleased with the design, layout and the content of the newsletter, they also suggested ways to improve on it. Team members were also asked to suggest ways to further upgrade the initiative.

Department of English Assistant Professor Dr Miazi Hazam, who is also a member of the PR team, said that “the newsletter will become the mouthpiece of this university, nationally and internationally.”

He also said that the digitised version of the newsletter is also very cost-effective.

Another member of the team, Department of Hindi Assistant Professor Dr Satyprakash Paul told that the team is fully equipped and committed to making the newsletter a grand success.

PR team member and department of Mass Communication Assistant Professor Sunil Koijam, who is the leader of the design and layout team was also present on the occasion.

The meeting ended on a note of faith that the purpose of this gambit finds its destiny of being the tool for truthful dissemination of information through the online medium.