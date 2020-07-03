Lipin wins silver in e-kata championship

ITANAGAR, Jul 2: Promising karateka Lipin Ete of Arunachal won a silver medal in the All India Invitational e-Kata Championship.

She won the medal in the female above 14 years black belt category.

The championship was held from 31 May to 7 June, and the results were declared on 1 July.

Organized by the All India Seishinkai Shito-Ryu Karate-Do Federation, the event saw the participation of more than 1000 karatekas from Iran, Qatar, Canada and UAE, besides India.

It was conducted under the supervision of Hanshi Premijit Sen, 8th dan black belt (Japan).