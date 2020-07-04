5 Covid-19 patients discharged

BOMDILA/KHONSA, Jul 3: Two Covid-19 patients – one each in West Kameng and Tirap districts – have been cured and discharged from Covid care centres (CCC).

The patient discharged in West Kameng on Friday was the district’s first Covid-19 patient. He was a returnee from Guwahati, and had been admitted to the CCC on 20 June.

West Kameng DC Karma Leki heaped praise on the doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers for successfully treating the patient.

DMO Dr Dondu Wange expressed faith that the health workers and the health department are well-prepared to handle any further positive cases.

“Since there is no medicine for Covid-19 as of now, the health conditions of the patients in the CCC are strictly monitored and supplemented with vitamins, among others,” said Medical Superintendent, Dr Gom Lamu.

The patient discharged in Tirap was a GREF staffer. He was the second Covid-19 patient of the district, and was discharged on 2 July.

DMO Dr K Mossang handed over the discharge certificate to the person at the general hospital in Khonsa. He advised the man to go for 14 days’ home quarantine as per the MHA guidelines.

The number of active Covid-19 patient in the district has now come down to one.

Three persons were similarly released in Changlang district on Friday. (With DIPRO inputs)