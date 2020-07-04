Chopper service between Miao and Vijoynagar resumes

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Jul 3: Helicopter service between Miao and Vijoynagar has resumed, with certain restrictions in place.

The ADC here in Changlang district on Friday issued guidelines regulating the movement of people between Miao and Vijoynagar by helicopter. Many people of Vijoynagar are currently stranded here, owing to the lockdown.

As per the executive order, movement of passengers by Global Vectra and Skyone chopper services from Miao to Vijoynagar and vice-versa will be allowed under strict compliance with the SOP issued by the state government and the Changlang administration.

“Returnees or persons who have visited outside state on medical or any other exigencies, including those undergoing quarantine in institutional facilities or already completed 28 days’ quarantine period, shall not be allowed to travel under any circumstances,” the order read.

“Passengers will also have to wear facemasks, gloves and maintain physical distancing as per the SOP. Also, thermal screening by medical team and other formalities shall be taken at the helipad before boarding the choppers,” it read.