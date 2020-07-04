Minor girl dies by suicide, third in a week; helpline not reachable

ITANAGAR, Jul 3: A 12-year-old girl reportedly died by suicide in a rented apartment near the DC office in Chandranagar here on Thursday.

The deceased was a resident of Lamnio village in East Kameng district, and was staying here with one of her relatives.

The police received a phone call informing them about the incident, following which a police team led by SI SK Singh rushed to the spot. They were later joined by the PS OC, the Itanagar SDPO, and Capital SP Tumme Amo.

Childline Itanagar’s executive magistrate and members also reached the scene of the incident.

The inquest on the dead body was conducted in the presence of the executive magistrate, and the body will be forwarded to the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, for postmortem.

According to the police, preliminary investigation suggested no foul play in the case. A case (u/s 174 CrPC) has been registered at the Itanagar police station and investigation is on.

This is the third such incident to occur in the Itanagar capital region within a week. On 27 June, two people – a 22-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl – separately died by suicide on the same day.

The fact that cases of suicide are gradually on the rise is disconcerting, especially as there is no dedicated suicide prevention helpline in the state, though the health department says it has linked 104 for help and queries. The number disconnects after a while.