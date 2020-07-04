CM, Gov discuss Covid-19, other issues

ITANAGAR, Jul 3: Chief Minister Pema Khandu call-ed on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, and the two discussed the Covid-19 situation and developmental and security issues of the state.

Commending the proactive role played by the state government, particularly the frontline workers, in containing the spread of Covid-19, the governor emphasized that “in spite of the pandemic, the development projects must be continued, and all efforts should be made to keep the planned pace.”

He suggested several innovative ways to make the people self-reliant.

The governor and the CM discussed issues of security and national territorial integrity in view of the current situation.

Khandu, who just returned to the capital after his tour of western Arunachal, briefed the governor on his interactions with the people and the security personnel in the border areas.

He also highlighted the initiatives of the state government in the fight against Covid-19, and praised the frontline workers. (Raj Bhavan)