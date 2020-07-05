Lone Covid-19 patient in Tawang discharged

TAWANG, Jul 4: The lone Covid-19 patient in Tawang district has recovered and was discharged from the Covid care centre (CCC) on Saturday morning.

The visually impaired 26-year-old Delhi returnee student had shown no symptoms.

Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok

handed over the discharge certificate to him in the presence of DMO Dr Wangdi Lama, District Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr N Namshum, doctors and administrative officers.

Since the student is visually impaired, his sister has been given the necessary instruction to look after her brother during his 14 days’ home quarantine. (DIPRO)