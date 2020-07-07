GSU opposes revised guidelines for SSA teachers’ appointment

ITANAGAR, Jul 6: The Galo Students’ Union (GSU) has expressed opposition to the state government’s decision to include a panchayati raj member and two ‘responsible persons’ while forming selection boards in the districts for appointment of teachers under the SSA.

In a representation to the chief minister, the GSU stated, “The revised guidelines approved by the state cabinet are anti-students, defective and also defeat the very purpose of improving the educational scenario in the state by providing quality teachers through fair and transparent recruitment process.”

The GSU further stated that no justification has been given for inclusion of a PRI representative and two ‘responsible members’ in the selection board, and urged the government to roll back its decision.