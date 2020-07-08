Police webinar on gender sensitization

BANDERDEWA, Jul 7: A webinar on gender sensitization for police personnel of various ranks was organized by the police training centre (PTC) here in Papum Pare district on Monday.

During the programme, ICDS Deputy Director Nyapi Ringu spoke on ‘gender sensitization and responsibilities of stakeholders, and sexual harassment of women at workplace’, while AIG (Planning) Chandan Chaudhary enlightened the participants on the ‘general concept of planning access by women to resources and violence against women’.

Papum Pare SP Jimmy Chiram spoke on the ‘role of women in police department and the male vs female in police department’, while Itanagar Capital Region Additional SP Sumit Jha delivered a lecture on the ‘importance of gender sensitization and gender awareness’.

Fifty police personnel from 26 districts, including three SPs and two DSPs, took part in the first batch of the webinar series, which is an initiative of DGP RP Upadhyaya.