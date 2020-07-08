Functioning of APPSC reviewed

Governor calls for annual calendar for APPSCCE

ITANAGAR, Jul 7: Governor BD Mishra stressed on preparing an annual calendar for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE), along the lines of the Union Public Service Commission’s practice.

The governor said this while reviewing the functioning of the commission in a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), and senior officers of the state government at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

“There must be an annual calendar for APPSC examination on the line of the UPSC for its firm implementation in letter and spirit,” the governor said, adding that having an annual calendar would immensely benefit the examinees and the APPSC management, as also the state government.

Mishra advocated integrated team effort by the public service commission, the state government, the civil administration and the police in conducting the APPSCCE. He asked the stakeholders to “work in unison and perform in order to raise the reputation of the state in good governance and administration.”

Stating that the APPSC produces officers for good administration and governance and assists the political leadership in ensuring the welfare of the people, the governor said, “Crystallization of the way forward for the public service commission is the need of the hour. Its rules and procedures for conducting examinations must be impeccable and leave no scope for complaints and litigations.”

Sharing his observation, Khandu, who co-chaired the meeting, said “the officers selected by the commission are the medium through which policies and programmes of the government are implemented.”

He said improving the efficiency of the public service commission would “greatly help in more effective delivery of governance to the last mile.”

The CM said conducting the APPSCCE on time would improve the work culture and work efficiency of the state government, and informed that the state government “is addressing the issues raised by the commission, including new office building and appointment of a law officer.”

APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabam and Secretary AR Talwade made a PowerPoint presentation on “the tasks, challenges and initiatives of the APPSC for conducting the APPSCCE and viva voce.”

The participants also reviewed the ongoing preparations for the forthcoming APPSCCE.

Among others, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, RGU Vice Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha, DGP RP Upadhyaya, Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, and members of the APPSC offered suggestions. (Raj Bhavan)