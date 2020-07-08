Traffic diversion proposed

ITANAGAR, Jul 7: PWD (Highways) EE Nani Tath on Tuesday informed that the department has proposed diverting the traffic movement between Itanagar and Naharlagun, so that drivers take the Jullang route from 8 pm to 6 am, starting Tuesday, in order to ensure early completion of the work on the culvert at Shiv Mandir, near the Dree ground.

The department informed that the work executing agency engaged in filling up the culvert at Shiv Mandir is finding it difficult to complete the work, owing to continuous traffic movement between Itanagar and Naharlagun.

“The capital complex DC, SP and ADM are therefore requested to implement measures accordingly in the interest of the work,” the EE stated in a release.