Aerodrome committee meet on preparedness and response system

PASIGHAT, Jul 8: The aerodrome committee meeting for the Pasighat Airport was conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Advanced Landing Ground, Pasighat on Wednesday here in East Siang district to familiarize all stakeholders of their duties and responsibilities for adequate preparedness and response system.

During the meeting, an IAF officer briefed on the duties and responsibilities of all the members and stakeholders on anti-hijacking measures.

During the meeting, East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh asked the airport officials to liaise and coordinate with health and other counterpart departments for emergency medical cases for patients coming from various districts.

SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh, EAC & Terminal Manager Jayanti Pertin, CSO Kamin Darrang, DySP M Rome, SSH Manik Mishra, Station Manager Alliance Air Aviation Mumni Gogoi, Aviation Officer Gagam Taye, and ASIFC Monya Nyori also attended the meeting and participated in the discussion. (DIPRO)