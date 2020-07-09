BJP leader Vijay Sonam quits party

Staff reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 8: Prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Sonam quit the party on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to the BJP state unit president, Vijay said he is disassociating from the party for the good of the party and himself.

“I am pleased to quit from the Bharatiya Janata Party as its primary and active membership henceforth,” he wrote.

Before joining politics, Vijay was a senior government employee in the department of planning.

In 2014, just before elections, he took voluntary retirement from government service and fought the assembly election on a BJP ticket against then sitting MLA Kumar Waii.

Earlier, he had also tendered his resignation from the post of state secretary, IT & social media and all other posts assigned to him.

While responding to queries about the grounds for resignation, Vijay said he will speak about it to the media at an appropriate time.