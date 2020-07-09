Bank sealed after businessman with no travel history tests Covid-19+ve

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 8: The Vijaya Bank (Bank of Baroda) here has reportedly been sealed after a businessman, who had visited the bank recently, was found to be positive for Covid-19 at ‘E’ Sector, Naharlagun on Tuesday.

On being alerted by the state surveillance team, the Vijaya Bank authority had sealed the bank and its premises.

Sources informed that the man had no travel history and has been shifted to the Covid care centre at Lekhi.

The bank authority further clarified the rumour doing the rounds that a staff from the said bank tested positive.

In a video message, the bank staff denied the report of any of its staff being tested positive.

He clarified that the sealing of the bank is to screen all the staffers as a precautionary measure.

On being contacted, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said, “The bank manager was informed that one person who had visited the bank on Monday has tested positive. The bank was advised to sanitize the area”.

Dr Lobsang further informed the sample collection is planned for the 11 staffers and their family and they are advised home quarantine.