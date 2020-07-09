2 more Covid-19 +ve cases detected in capital outside quarantine

ITANAGAR, Jul 8: Itanagar-Capital Region (ICR) has detected two more positive cases from outside the quarantine facility on Wednesday. They are from ‘F’ and ‘C’ sectors in Naharlagun.

Three other cases detected in the ICR today are returnees from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Assam.

Lower Subansiri also recorded five new cases while Changlang has reported one case on Wednesday.

Positive cases of Lower Subansiri are returnees from Assam, while the person in Changlang is a returnee from Uttar Pradesh.

“All are asymptomatic and being shifted to Covid care centre,” health officials said.

Additionally, one person each from Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Longding and ICR have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples and advised strict 14 days home quarantine.

The sero-surveillance by ELISA also started on Wednesday at various centres in the Capital. Samples from all contacts in TRIHMS were collected for testing and reports are awaited.

With 91 active cases as on Wednesday, ICR has the highest number of Covid-19 active cases in the state, followed by Changlang (31) and West Kameng (19).

The state has recorded a total of 287 Covid-19 positive cases. One hundred and nine people have been discharged, and two deaths have been reported. The state currently has 176 active cases.