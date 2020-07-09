DC plans out KCC enrollment of farmers

SEPPA, Jul 8: East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla convened a coordination meeting on Wednesday with all stakeholders to conceptualize a modality to launch a special drive to enrol all PM Kisan beneficiaries of the district under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme here in the district.

The DC directed all line departments to coordinate and devise a plan to launch an outreach training programme by organizing special camps to enrol all PM Kisan beneficiaries under the KCC scheme by 31 July.

All line departments shall reach out to the progressive farmers to train them and get maximum enrolment/registration under the scheme. Banks based in the district shall also provide technical assistance on scheme and financial aspect and shall coordinate with the line departments for timely completion of the special drive.

The provisional LPC for farms as required under the KCC scheme shall be prepared by the DL&RSO.

The services of the newly recruited technical assistants for census duty shall be utilized by the line departments.

The DC also urged all stakeholders to cooperate and support the district administration for socio-economic development of the district.

ADC (HQ) Dahey Sangno, DAO N Sumnyan, DHO NK Singh, DVO Dr Magen Modi, DFDO Hali Tajo, branch managers of SBI, CBI and Apex banks, cluster heads and representatives of Progressive Farmers’ Association were also present and took part in the discussion. (DIPRO)