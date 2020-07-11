Covid-19: Test results of capital SP, staff still awaited

ITANAGAR, Jul 10: Four days after the capital SP office was sealed after an employee tested Covid-19 positive, the results of the samples taken for tests are still awaited.

The samples of 33 direct contacts, including that of SP Tumme Amo, were taken on 8 July, but even those results are awaited.

Forty samples were taken on 9 July, and the remaining samples were taken on Friday.

The capital SP’s office is responsible for the upkeep of law and order in the capi-tal town. The office is still working, even though it is sealed. The employees are using all available spaces and cooking

in the premises, and also working out to keep themselves fit and engaged.

Some of the employees have been sent to hotels due to scarcity of space in the office.

Even though the labs are overwhelmed with samples, it is surprising that the office that is responsible for the upkeep of law and order is still awaiting the results.

The capital SP office has been working overtime since the lockdown in March, and has won the hearts of many people of the capital by being proactive and responsive.