Depts advised to keep revenue data updated

KHONSA, Jul 10: Tirap DC Bhanu Prabha has asked the district’s revenue generating departments to keep their revenue collection data updated and ensure proper maintenance of challans in every department in order to avoid lapses.

The DC was addressing a meeting with administrative officers and officers of the revenue-generating departments here on Thursday.

During the meeting, it was decided that the Khonsa PWD EE will take up the issue regarding enhancement of the rent for the PWD quarters allotted to the SBI, while the CO (Trade & Commerce) will carry out monthly inspection of trade and commerce.

It was also resolved that the DVO, the BDO and the DFDO will inspect the site at the Charju veterinary campus for establishment of a new fish pond under the MGNREGA. The DVO will also inspect the site at the veterinary complex dairy farm for construction of a new dairy farm under the MGNREGA.

It was informed that the production of milk will also be enhanced and the monthly target of revenue will increase from the current Rs 1,03,000 to Rs 2,50,000 from March 2021.

Various other issues were also discussed during the meeting, which was attended by ADC Kretkam Tikhak, Dadam CO Pik Tayom, APEDA PO Yami Ronya, Tax & Excise Superintendent Monica Lowang, and others. (DIPRO)