Disaster mgmt dept sets up response centres to mitigate monsoon disasters

ITANAGAR, Jul 10: The disaster management department has set up five regional response centres and “pre-positioned” a team of the state disaster response force at each centre for mitigating monsoon disasters.

The centres along with their areas of responsibility are in Bomdila (for Tawang, West Kameng and East Kameng); Ziro (for Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Upper Subansiri and Lower Subansiri); Pasighat (for Siang, East Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang, Lower Siang, Leparada and Shi-Yomi); Tezu (for Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw and Namsai); and Khonsa (for Longding, Tirap and Changlang).

The centre at Chimpu (headquarters) will be responsible for the Itanagar capital region, Papum Pare, Pakke-Kessang and other districts where additional support may be needed.

The NDRF also has been deployed in Bomdila and Roing, with areas of responsibility designated as ‘western’ and ‘eastern’ Arunachal, respectively.

The disaster management department advised the public to follow safety measures and remain alert during the monsoon. It advised the people to not venture into rivers, streams or any other water bodies for any purpose during heavy rains besides avoiding visiting landslide-prone areas and sinking zones and nighttime travel.

The department urged the people to refrain from indulging in earth-cutting during the monsoon, and to keep sufficient stocks of food, drinking water, medicines, emergency lights/torches, etc.

“People staying in and around disaster vulnerable areas such as river banks, landslide zones, steep mountain slopes should take extra precautionary measures and obey district administration’s orders to vacate as and when directed,” the department said.

Stating that designated relief camps have been set up in every district, the department advised the people to call the disaster management helpline numbers in case of emergencies. (DIPR)