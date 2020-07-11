Assn demands 15-day lockdown in L/Subansiri

ZIRO, Jul 10: The All Ziro Hapoli Youth Association has urged the Lower Subansiri DC to enforce a 15-day complete lockdown in the district from 12 July as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

The association submitted a representation in this regard to the DC on Friday. It made the appeal in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 in the district.

The district has so far recorded seven Covid-19 cases.

The representation further stated that all the returnees, including from other districts of Arunachal, should be quarantined as per the government guidelines, and wearing of masks should be made mandatory.

It also said that all the frontline workers, like the police, doctors, nurses, medical attendants and magistrate on duty should be given sufficient facilities as per the government guidelines and provisions.

Alleging overpricing of essential commodities, the association appealed to the DC to instruct the shopkeepers, vegetable and meat sellers, barbers, cobblers, etc, to “display the prices/rate of the items as fixed by the district administration in front of their business establishments.”