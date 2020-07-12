5 Covid-19+ve cases detected in Nlg, including vegetable vendor

ITANAGAR, Jul 11: Five Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Naharlagun’s G Extension, B Sector, Police Colony and the TRIHMS on Saturday.

One has been identified as a vegetable vendor from G Extension, while two from the TRIHMS are health workers. B Sector and Police Colony have reported one case each.

A returnee from Uttarakhand to West Kameng district has also tested positive in quarantine facility.

“All are asymptomatic and being shifted to CCC,” health officials said.

Meanwhile, five people in Changlang have been released after they tested negative twice consecutively. They have been advised 14 days’ strict home quarantine.

Arunachal has recorded a total of 341 Covid-19 positive cases; 125 people have been discharged, and two deaths have been reported.

The state currently has 214 active cases.

SP office staff test negative

Forty-two staffers of the capital SP office, including SP Tumme Amo, have returned negative results.

All 33 primary contacts of the employee who tested positive have also tested negative.

“However, we have been asked to continue office quarantine till all results are out and further instructions are given by the health department,” the SP said.