Siang river hits danger level

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Jul 11: Torrential rains have caused the water of the Siang river to rise to a dangerous level in East Siang district.

The river is flowing above the danger mark since Friday night, and floodwater has already entered the low-lying areas of Pasighat.

On Friday, the water level of the river was 153.97 metres, which was just above the danger level of 153.96 metres.

The water level of the river was recorded at 154.24 metres at 2 pm on Saturday afternoon, and it gradually increased to 154.27 metres by 6 pm – the highest ever this year, water resources department (WRD) officials said.

According to the flood division of the WRD, “There has been heavy downpour in the hilly areas, due to which major tributaries of the Siang river are flooded.”

All the rivers in the state are in spate following heavy rains, with most of them flowing either above the danger mark or showing a rising trend.

The East Siang district administration and the WRD have advised the people residing on riverbanks and in low-lying areas to be alert to any emergency situation.