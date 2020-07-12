Miao circle declared containment zone

Police station sealed

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 11: After a frontline worker tested Covid-19 positive in Miao on 10 July, the Changlang district administration has declared Miao circle as a containment zone and Kharsang circle as a buffer zone from 11 to 15 July for tracing all the primary and secondary contacts to prevent community transmission.

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav has imposed 144 CrPC in Miao and Kharsang circles till 15 July.

The Miao police station is also to be sealed, and all police personnel in Miao circle will be quarantined and tested.

During the time, movement of vehicles in Miao circle is prohibited, excluding the vehicles of the district administration and the health and police departments.

All shops and other government and private establishments will also remain completely closed till 15 July.

The SP has been entrusted to ensure barricading of all entry/exit routes in Miao circle and ensure movement of only the exempted categories of vehicles.

Only selected essential commodities will be allowed inside Miao circle from 13 July onwards while strictly adhering to the SOPs issued by the MHA.

Returnees coming to Miao circle will be kept at Kharsang circle until the period of containment zone notification is over.

The DA has also issued contact numbers of the fever and flu clinics. The Changlang helpline number is 85058 03803, and the local medical helpline number is 89746 87664 in Miao circle. Residents have been advised to “self-report any symptomatic persons having fever, sore throat, cough, breathlessness, etc.”

The Miao MO has been directed to mobilize field teams consisting of nurses, ASHAs and anganwadi workers for door-to-door surveillance. Rapid antigen tests will be conducted to detect true Covid-19 positive cases and ELISA antibody tests will be conducted to detect true Covid-19 negative cases on all low-risk contacts.

All high-risk contacts have been instructed to undergo strict quarantine till their test results are received.

The DC also emphasized on the ‘Masks for all’ campaign to be “enforced with renewed vigour in Miao and Kharsang circles” and on the Aarogya Setu app to be downloaded by one and all in Miao circle.

In Kharsang circle, shops of essential commodities/services will open only between 8 am and 12 pm.

The people of Miao and Kharsang circles are not allowed to step out of their houses, except for buying essential items (between 8 am and 12 pm) and for medical emergencies, with permission from the authorities concerned.

“Any violations of this order will be dealt as per legal provisions of Section 188 IPC and Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” an order from the DA read.