Transmission towers on verge of collapse

ITANAGAR, Jul 12: The extra high-tension transmission tower number 72, located behind Tata Motors in Papu Nallah, and tower number 85, located in IRBn Colony above the Don Bosco College, Jullang, which are pylons of the 132 kv double-circuit Hoj-Itanagar transmission line, are on the verge of collapse due to massive soil erosion around the towers’ footings, triggered by incessant rain, informed the power department’s Transmission Division No II EE (E) Hibu Bama.

“The tower footings have also been exposed and the towers are on the verge of collapse,” the EE said.

He cautioned the residents of Zingang Colony in Papu Nallah to remain alert until the towers are restored “as the span between the two towers (no 72 and 73) running above NH 415 near Bucho Motors is posing threat to safety of the commuters and residents of the colony.”

The EE informed, however, that the double-circuit transmission line has been “de-energized/kept under shutdown for safety.”

The damaged towers will be dismantled and relocated to safer locations at the earliest, the EE said, adding that the restoration work might take “considerable time” due to logistic difficulties amid the Covid-19 situation.

Power supply to the Itanagar capital region will now be available only from the 132 kv Lekhi-Itanagar transmission line, the EE said, adding that “all-out effort shall be made to ensure 24/7 power supply through this line.”