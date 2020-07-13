11 Covid-19+ve cases reported in ICR on Sun

ITANAGAR, Jul 12: Eleven Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Sunday, two of them health workers at the UPHC in Itanagar and one a staffer at the TRIHMS in Naharlagun.

Two primary contacts of the health worker who previously tested positive have also tested positive in Naharlagun.

Additionally, Naharlagun reported two positive cases in E Sector and one case each in C Sector, Papu Nallah and Dokum Colony. One positive case has been detected near the Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok in Itanagar.

One case in the ICR is symptomatic and the rest are all asymptomatic. Four of them have been shifted to the TRIHMS, and seven have been shifted to the state quarantine facility in Lekhi.

Changlang also reported seven positive cases, of which five are returnees from UP and two from Tamil Nadu.

The single positive case detected in Namsai on Sunday is a returnee from Tamil Nadu.

“The returnees were detected positive from QF,” health officials said.

Two persons in Changlang, four in West Kameng and seven in the ICR have been released after they tested negative twice consecutively. They have been advised strict 14 days’ home quarantine.