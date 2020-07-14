Dulom reviews monsoon preparedness

ITANAGAR, Jul 13: Itanagar Capital Region DC Komkar Dulom on Monday emphasized the need for greater coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders to tackle disasters collectively.

The DC said this during a meeting he convened here on Monday to review the preparedness to deal with the monsoon fury.

Stating that the whole world is currently under the grip of Covid-19, Dulom appealed to the people to keep their morale high and be prepared to face the challenges.

Natural disasters are unpredictable and inevitable, he said, and advised the affected people to move to safer locations or to relief camps set up at the GHSS in Kankernallah and at Gyan Ganga Vidyapeeth, Itanagar.

Dulom also reviewed the works of line departments like the public works, public health & engineering, power, etc, and advised them to work in coordination.

He asked them to submit damage reports on a daily basis.

DDMO Moromi Dodum Sonam appealed to the public to contact the district emergency operating centre for any kind of emergency during disaster by dialing 1077, 878-7336331, or 94364 15828.

ADM Talo Potom, ADC Talom Dupak and the heads of the departments concerned attended the meeting. (DIPRO)