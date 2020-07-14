DC instructs officers to regulate prices of essential commodities

ITANAGAR, Jul 13: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Komkar Dulom has instructed the administrative officers to monitor and regulate the prices of essential commodities in the capital region.

In an order, the DC directed the ADM and all other administrative officers, the controller of legal metrology & consumer affairs, the APMC officers, and the police to ensure that the consumers are not charged beyond the maximum retail prices by the retailers.

The officers have also been directed to visit various sectors and colonies and regulate the prices.

The order further stated that violators would be dealt with as per the relevant sections of the Arunachal Pradesh Agricultural Produce & Livestock Marketing (Regulation) Act, 2017 (Act No 10 of 2018), and under relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The order has been issued to control the escalation of prices of essential commodities during the extended lockdown period. (DIPRO)