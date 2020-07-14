Locals barricade Baririjo circle

[ Karda Natam ]

BARIRIJO, Jul 13: The public of Baririjo circle in Upper Subansiri district have erected a barricade at the entry point to the circle to prohibit unnecessary movement of people, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The move is aimed at closely monitoring the movement of people, especially outsiders. People will be allowed into the circle only after they have used sanitizers. For this purpose, a bamboo water pipe has been set up near the barricade and handwash has been provided by the villagers.

Vehicles are to be parked at a distance of 100 metres from the barricade before the occupants step out and wash and sanitize their hands and faces.

Any defaulter of the SOP will be charged a penalty of Rs 5000, the villagers informed.