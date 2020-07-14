E/Kameng reports first Covid-19 cases

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 13: East Kameng district reported its first Covid-19 cases with two returnees testing positive on Monday.

Sources in headquarters Seppa informed that both the positive persons are asymptomatic and have been shifted to the Covid care centre there.

The district administration informed that the relatives of the positive persons have been put under home quarantine and samples have been collected from them as well, as precautionary measures.

The DA appealed to the residents of Seppa town not to panic or spread panic, and advised them to wear masks, maintain hand hygiene, and not spit in public.

The administration also urged the residents to stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary to step out.