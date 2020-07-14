Returnees from Ita to be home-quarantined: U/Subansiri DA

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Jul 13: The Upper Subansiri district administration has decided to make home quarantine compulsory for all returnees to the district from Itanagar.

The decision was taken during a meeting between DC Kanto Danggen and representatives of the Tagin Cultural Society, the Galo Welfare Society, the Nyishi Elite Society, the All Upper Subansiri District Students’ Union, the

All Tagin Students’ Union, the Tagin Youth Organization and the market welfare committee here on Monday.

“All the detailed record of the returnees will be maintained with registration, and Covid medical team will have close monitoring on the returnees thereafter,” Danggen said.

The DC also informed that, at the request of the public, it has been decided to restrict importing fish and poultry from outside the district till the DA has prepared an SOP in this regard.